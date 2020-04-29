Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt must explain why it's applying technical loan write-off route for fugitives like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya: P Chidambaram.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 13:09 IST
Govt must explain why it's applying technical loan write-off route for fugitives like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya: P Chidambaram.

Govt must explain why it's applying technical loan write-off route for fugitives like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya: P Chidambaram.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Gone too soon: Bollywood remembers actor par excellence Irrfan

Gone too soon, an irreparable loss to Indian cinema, a one of a kind artiste and someone who will be missed dearly is how a shocked film fraternity reacted to actor Irrfan Khans death on Wednesday. Those who had worked with the actor, remem...

Lot of scope to improve game in one year: Salima Tete

Indian women hockey teams young midfielder Salima Tete feels an extra year gives the side a lot of time to improve its game ahead the postponed Tokyo Olympics. The 24-member core probables for the Olympic Games are currently stationed at th...

Kamal Haasan mourns death of Iffran Khan

Veteran star Kamal Haasan on Wednesday condoled the death of Irrfan Khan and described him as one of the finest actors. At 54, it was too soon to leave for Khan, Haasan said in a tweet. Too soon to leave irrfank Ji. Your work always le...

HC directs Nagaland govt to set up 2 COVID-19 testing labs within ten days

The Kohima bench of the Gauhati High Court directed the Nagaland government to set up at least two COVID-9 testing laboratories within the next ten days. The bench of Justice Songkhupchung Serto and Justice S Hukato Swu on Tuesday directed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020