Pakistan is still following its own myopic and limited agenda of pushingterrorists inside India: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane to PTI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 15:17 IST
COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Maha: Queues outside liquor shops amid confusion on opening

Long queues were seen outside liquor outlets in Mumbai and Pune on Monday, a day after the state government said shops of non-essential items, including liquor, will be allowed to open in COVID-19 non-containment zones, but to the dismay of...

UK among European states yet to reach COVID-19 peak - EU says

The head of the European Union agency for disease control said on Monday Britain was one of five European countries yet to reach the peak of its coronavirus outbreak, contradicting the British governments line. As of May 4, Britain had reco...

Clash between migrant workers and police in Surat

A clash erupted between migrant workers and police in Surat on Monday. The workers were demanding that they should be sent back to their native places.We did not get our salary since March. We dont have money left, a worker said. The Minist...

Police clash with migrant workers as India eases coronavirus curbs

Indian police fired tear gas on Monday to scatter migrant workers during clashes in the western state of Gujarat, officials said, as authorities relaxed one of the worlds strictest lockdowns to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The nation...
