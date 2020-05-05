Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel by Rs 7.10 a litre in Delhi after state govt raises VAT on auto fuel.

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...
The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...
... ...
The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...
The Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica won the Pulitzer Prize in public service on Monday for illuminating public safety gaps in Alaska, revealing that a third of villages had no police protection. The riveting series spurred legislative c...
Marshawn Lynch, who came out of retirement to rejoin the Seattle Seahawks late last season, might not be done playing. The 34-year-old free agent running back told ESPNs Scott Van Pelt on Monday that his agent is engaged in discussions with...
Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez has come aboard the season two of hit Disney Plus series, The Mandalorian, as one of the directors. The 51-year-old director made the announcement on Twitter where he shared a photo of himself with Baby Yoda.I am ...
Most newly discharged patients who recently recovered from COVID-19 produce varying virus-specific antibodies and T cells, according to a study that has implications for designing an effective vaccine against the deadly disease. Fourteen pa...