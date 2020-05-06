Left Menu
Students will not be called to schools for any summer vacation activity due to COVID-19 situation: Delhi government.

Students will not be called to schools for any summer vacation activity due to COVID-19 situation: Delhi government.

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

U.S. Supreme Court's Ginsburg takes part in arguments after treatment

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at 87 the oldest member of the U.S. Supreme Court, participated in oral arguments on Wednesday a day after being hospitalized to undergo treatment for a benign gall bladder condition.The argument in a case invol...

WHO supports community dialogue with COVID-19 prevention guidelines in Nigeria

Today in Kano, World Health Organization WHO supported govt to conduct community dialogue with community leaders to strategize on reaching households with key messages on COVID19 prevention guidelines and reduce transmission of the virus wi...

Maha: BDO suspended for dereliction of duty

A block development officer BDO from Jalna district in Maharashtra has been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period, an official said on Wednesday. The BDO, Sanjay Patil, was posted at Pancha...

UP CM announces Rs 50 lakh for kin of soldiers who lost their lives, says official

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated to provide Rs 50 lakh to the families of the soldiers of army and paramilitary forces of the state who lost their lives and a government job will also be given to a member of the family, said Ad...
