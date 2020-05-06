Left Menu
Lockdown violations noted in Kolkata, Howrah by specific groups in specific localities; 'corona warriors' attacked there: MHA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:00 IST
Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

AP to bear travel cost of migrant workers returning to native states

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to bear the travel expenses of migrant workers returning to their home states following easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials to ...

Goa board announces dates for SSC, HSSC examinations

As Goa remains coronavirus-free, the state government has given permission for holding exams for pending papers of Class 12 and for all subjects of Class 10 later this month when the current phase of lockdown ends. The Goa Board of Secondar...

BJP govt in Karnataka treating migrants worse than bonded labourers: CPI(M)

Accusing the BJP government in Karnataka of medieval barbarism and treating migrants as worse than bonded labourers, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday hit out at the states decision to stop workers from returning to their ...

High fatality rate among COVID-19 patients in Gujarat, Maharashtra worrisome: Harsh Vardhan

Expressing concern over high fatality rate among COVID-19 patients in some districts of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday asked the states to focus on early surveillance, aggressive contact tracing a...
