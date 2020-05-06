Private hospitals, clinics, nursing homes in Ahmedabad to be asked to open within 48 hours or lose licence: Official.

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...
The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...
The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...
Libra Association, the entity managing the Facebook Inc-led effort to build global digital currency Libra, on Wednesday named Stuart Levey as its first chief executive officer.Levey is currently serving as Chief Legal Officer of HSBC. The p...
As Washington and Beijing trade barbs over the coronavirus pandemic, a longer-term struggle between the two Pacific powers is at a turning point, as the United States rolls out new weapons and strategy in a bid to close a wide missile gap w...
Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis to meet its business requirements. HDFC will issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis with an iss...
The government should lay a special focus on supporting the informal sector as well as micro, small and medium enterprises to revive economic activities reeling from the coronavirus crisis, according to academics. They also stressed the nee...