Vizag gas leak: NGT forms 5-member committee headed by former judge of AP High Court to probe the incident

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...
A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...
Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...
Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...
Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm NATION DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,886 cases climb to 56,342 New Delhi The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,886 and the number of cases climbed to 56,342 in the c...
JK Tyre and Industries on Friday said it has resumed partial operations at various manufacturing facilities across the country. The company has restarted operations after adhering to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, an...
Australia will ease social distancing restrictions in a three-step process, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as Canberra aims to remove most curbs by July and get nearly 1 million people back to work amid a decline in coronavir...
An FIR has been registered against the husband and eight in-laws of a woman constable who died under mysterious circumstances here, police said on Friday. The body of Rajkumari 25, a constable in Government Railway Police GRP was found at h...