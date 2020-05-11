PM Modi tells CMs that suggestions given by states for roadmap on economy given due consideration: Statement.

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....
Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...
The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...
A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...
The railways will now run 100 Shramik Special trains daily to facilitate faster movement of workers, the Centre said on Monday, adding that 513 such trains have been operated since May 1 ferrying home over six lakh migrants stranded in vari...
The European Commission is unlikely to take immediate legal action against Germany over a ruling by the countrys top court that the European Central Bank has overstepped its mandate with its bond purchases, European Union officials said on ...
Horse racing returned in France on Monday for the first time since the novel coronavirus shutdown, with races at ParisLongchamp without fans in attendance. Victor Ludorum, a hot favorite in the Prix de Fontainebleu, suffered a shock defeat ...
General Mills Inc on Monday said it saw record demand for its pantry staples, becoming the latest packaged food maker to see business spike during the COVID-19 pandemic, as homebound shoppers stocked up on comfort foods during lockdowns. Th...