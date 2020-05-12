1,122 passengers booked on New Delhi-Dibrugarh special train that will depart at 4:45 pm: Railways.

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....
When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....
Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...
The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...
When Muhammad Ali survived 14 brutal rounds with Joe Frazier in the Thrilla in Manila 45 years ago, it wrote a page in boxing folklore but left both men forever diminished. Fought in the Philippines stifling daytime heat, with barely functi...
A 50-year-old man was produced before a UK court on Tuesday charged with threatening and abusive behaviour in relation to an Indian-origin reporter for the BBC facing racist abuse just before she was to go on air from Leicester city centre....
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is seeking public comment on a guideline for the compilation of a mandatory code of practice for the mitigation and management of COVID-19 in the mining sector. This is in compliance with the o...
Despite having tested positive for COVID-19, a teacher in quarantine in Ladakh is making sure his students dont miss out on learning mathematical formulas or algebra problems more complex than the curveballs life may sometimes throw at them...