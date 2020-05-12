COVID-19: Delhi govt issues SOP for screening of passengers arriving from outside in special trains.

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....
When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....
Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...
The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...
Austrian authorities on Tuesday set out a plan for the restart of the countrys top-flight in June, after the season had been on hold since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The president of the Austrian Football League Christian Eb...
A 60-year-old coronavirus patient has died due to cardiac arrest, a hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar said on Tuesday. There was no immediate information from the district administration or its health department on the deathT...
Countries around the world are reviewing restrictions on blood donations by gay and bisexual men imposed during the 1980s HIVAIDS crisis, with some removing blanket bans and others reducing waiting periods after gay sex. Brazils Supreme Cou...
The crimes against women and children in Pakistan have seen a 200 percent rise in March, the month when the coronavirus outbreak hit the country, according to a study. The study comes soon after a report by the countrys human rights commiss...