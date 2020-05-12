Only asymptomatic persons coming to Delhi would be allowed to go home: City govt order.

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....
When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....
Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...
The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...
Greece plans to rapidly expand government digital services in 2020 to try and slim down its notoriously slow-moving bureaucracy and help the country exit its pandemic recession more quickly. More than 500 services are available through a ne...
Four people have drowned when they went out for water sports during stormy weather, and the Dutch coast guard was still looking for a fifth person Tuesday off the coast close to The Hague, authorities said. The Dutch coast guard said they h...
The South Western Railway on Tuesday informed that a Shramik special train has left Karnataka for Bihar carrying 1,428 migrants onboard. The special train carrying migrants to Motihari, Bihar departed from Kabaka Puttur in Karnataka.Passeng...
Austrian authorities on Tuesday set out a plan for the restart of the countrys top-flight in June, after the season had been on hold since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The president of the Austrian Football League Christian Eb...