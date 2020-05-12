In this hour of crisis, local suppliers have met our demands; Indians have to be 'vocal about local' and buy products from them: PM Modi.

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....
When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....
Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...
The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...
Individual interest must yield to larger public interest and if a situation like the outbreak of a contagious epidemic demands, then mass quarantining is permissible, the Bombay High Court said on Tuesday. Justice A S Kilor of the Nagpur be...
By Sarah Shearman LONDON, May 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As those bereaved by the coronavirus seek to say goodbye to loved ones in lockdown, ethical funeral providers are finding new ways to help them to grieve and connect from a dista...
Maharashtra on Tuesday confirmed 1,026 more COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths, taking the state tally of people infected with the virus to 24,427. The tally also includes 921 deaths, the health department said. 426 new corona positive cases and ...
Several doctors and nurses of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here on Tuesday thanked the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee  DSGMC for providing them accommodation and other facilities during the lockdown. The DSGMC has provided she...