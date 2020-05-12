Left Menu
Development News Edition

In this hour of crisis, local suppliers have met our demands; Indians have to be 'vocal about local' and buy products from them: PM Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 20:31 IST
In this hour of crisis, local suppliers have met our demands; Indians have to be 'vocal about local' and buy products from them: PM Modi.

In this hour of crisis, local suppliers have met our demands; Indians have to be 'vocal about local' and buy products from them: PM Modi.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 PIL: Mass quarantining permissible, says Bombay HC

Individual interest must yield to larger public interest and if a situation like the outbreak of a contagious epidemic demands, then mass quarantining is permissible, the Bombay High Court said on Tuesday. Justice A S Kilor of the Nagpur be...

FEATURE-Ethical funeral providers seek new ways to say goodbye under lockdown

By Sarah Shearman LONDON, May 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As those bereaved by the coronavirus seek to say goodbye to loved ones in lockdown, ethical funeral providers are finding new ways to help them to grieve and connect from a dista...

Maharashtra reports 1,026 new coronavirus cases, 53 deaths

Maharashtra on Tuesday confirmed 1,026 more COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths, taking the state tally of people infected with the virus to 24,427. The tally also includes 921 deaths, the health department said. 426 new corona positive cases and ...

RML staff thanks Sikh body for providing them accommodation

Several doctors and nurses of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here on Tuesday thanked the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee &#160;DSGMC for providing them accommodation and other facilities during the lockdown. The DSGMC has provided she...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020