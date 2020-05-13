Special economic package announced by PM historic, will speed up India's development journey: BJP president J P Nadda.

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...
Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....
When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....
Newly appointed Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna said that his job is to create a good Indian Super League ISL team with his own values. Vicuna joined Blasters last month for the upcoming season of the ISL. He was in charge of Mohun B...
The United Arab Emirates business and tourism hub Dubai has allowed public parks to reopen and hotel guests to access private beaches, state media said, as the emirate gradually lifts restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus. Dubai, t...
Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr endured a number of cardiac events and remained in a critical state on Wednesday at a hospital here as he battled bronchial pneumonia. According to hospital sources, Balbir Sr had a number of cardiac events lat...
The elephant owners are finding it difficult to feed the pachyderms as temples are closed due to the lockdown and all advance bookings for festivals and religious occasions have been cancelled. Usually, the temples during this time of the y...