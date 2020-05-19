Lack of clarity about running of trains, buses coupled with rumours is causing unrest amongst migrant workers: MHA to states.

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....
Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 5,629 in Rajasthan on Tuesday after 122 new cases and one death was reported in the state. Out of the total number of cases, 3,219 have recovered, 2,271 are active cases, and 139 deaths have been r...
Public transport resumed in Delhi on Tuesday with buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis plying on the road, albeit with a limited number of passengers, after a gap of nearly two months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The Delhi Transport Corporation...
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 1146 a.m.One more death due to COVID-19 reported in Rajasthan. 1132 a.m.US President Donald Trump says WHO should demonstrate independen...
Lendingkart Technologies on Tuesday said it has raised about Rs 320 crore in an equity funding round led by existing investors including Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte Ltd FFH, Bertelsmann India Investments, Sistema Asia Fund and IndiaQuo...