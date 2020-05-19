Militant killed in an encounter with security forces in Nawakadal area of Srinagar: Police.

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....
Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HEREALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSELUSDINR 75.03 76.53 74.97 76.69EURINR 81.3 84.12 81.23 84.28G...
Barcelonas Ivan Rakitic is exhilarated over the resumption of group training saying that he was looking forward to feeling like a footballer again. La Liga clubs on Monday returned to group training with a maximum of ten players. This is a ...
Academic Studies Demonstrated the Smart Wearable Devices Role in Early Alert of Epidemic Outbreaks and Public Health Management. SHENZHEN, China, May 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- In the latest paper titled Learning from Large-Scale Wearable Devic...
After rigid lockdown for 56 days to contain coronavirus, starting from March 24, Karnataka on Tuesday started limping back to normalcy with autorickshaw, cabs and city buses plying on the roads adhering to the new norms issued by the govern...