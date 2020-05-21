Left Menu
Coronavirus death toll in Delhi mounts to 194; highest single-day spike of 571 fresh cases takes tally to 11,659: Authorities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 15:24 IST
OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Latest News

Policeman killed, another injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

A policeman was killed and another injured when terrorists opened fire at a security forces patrol party, in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. The incident took place near Perchoo bridge where a joint patrol of ...

Exterminate! UV robot sent to Singapore mall to zap coronavirus

A shopping mall in Singapore is deploying a newly developed smart robot to fight the novel coronavirus, not with chemicals - but with light.While spraying has become the norm in many places around the world, the robot uses ultraviolet lamps...

GE Renewable bags 102.6 MW wind turbine project from Powerica

GE Renewable Energy on Thursday said it has bagged a 102.6 MW wind turbine supply deal from Powerica Ltd for projects in Gujarat. GE Renewable Energy has been selected by Powerica Ltd to supply 38 of its 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines to be ...

West Bengal government announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for those killed in Cyclone Amphan: WB CM Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal government announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for those killed in Cyclone Amphan WB CM Mamata Banerjee....
