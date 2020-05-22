Left Menu
40 more people test COVID-19 positive in Jammu and Kashmir; total number of cases rises to 1,489: Officials.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-05-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 20:12 IST
Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Tickets for special trains on Rajdhani routes can be bought 30 days in advance, at railway stations

The tickets for the 15 pairs of special trains running on Rajdhani routes will now be available 30 days in advance and can be bought at reservation counters at railway stations. Earlier, the tickets could be booked only on the IRCTC website...

Centre delays decision to ban use of PoP in idol making for one year

By Joymala Bagchi In a much respite to the artisans, the decision to ban the use of plaster of Paris PoP to make Ganapati and Durga idols has been delayed for a year.Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said The decision to ban the ...

EU states vow to respect overflight treaty despite US plans

Ten European Union countries on Friday expressed regret at U.S. plans to withdraw from an international treaty allowing observation flights over more than 30 countries and vowed to uphold the pact, as NATO envoys met to discuss developments...

Biden: If you can't choose me over Trump, 'you ain't black'

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, had a testy exchange with a prominent black radio personality on Friday over his support among black voters and his potential running mate. Charlamagne Tha God pressed Biden on rep...
