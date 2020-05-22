1,751 new coronavirus patients found in Mumbai, tally of cases in city increases to 27,068; death toll at 909 with 27 patients dying: civic body.

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....
Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
A total of 43 COVID-19 cases were reported from Jaunpur on Friday, pushing the tally of coronavirus cases in the district to 91, officials said. As per reports, 43 from district were found positive on Friday. The number of cases have incr...
The Vaishali district administration on Friday dismissed reports that a half-burnt corpse, being pecked at by crows and stray dogs here, was of a COVID-19 patient. Visuals showing crows and stray dogs pecking at the corpse had gone viral on...
The Madhya Pradesh government is considering allowing bus services between green zones from May 25, state Home and Health Minister Narottam Mishra said on Friday. He added that no pass would be needed for personal vehicles moving from one g...
The ICC on Friday recommended a slew of radical measures, including the appointment of chief medical officers, a 14-day pre-match isolation training camp and use of gloves by umpires while handling the ball, as international cricket plotted...