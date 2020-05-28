With 247 new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad, count rises to 11,344; 16 patients die, taking toll to 780: Health official.

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....
Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...
The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...
The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...
European shares rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday, as optimism over businesses returning to work and stimulus for the battered euro zone economy outweighed rising U.S.-China tensions.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.6 to...
Nearly 30 groups in India, ranging from big industry players to individual academics, are trying to develop vaccines to fight coronavirus, Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan said on Thursday. Of these 30, 20 are working at a good ...
The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of seeking benefit from challenges the country is facing currently, and said the opposition party is indulging in political slander which is unfortunate but expected. Senior BJP leader and Union mini...
Eleven police personnel, including the SHO of Sadar Bazar police station, have been quarantined after an inmate kept there tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, an official said. Eleven police personnel including SHO Sadar Bazar and thr...