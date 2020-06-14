Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi govt will provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi in view of shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients: Home Minister Amit Shah.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 13:02 IST
Modi govt will provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi in view of shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients: Home Minister Amit Shah.

Modi govt will provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi in view of shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients: Home Minister Amit Shah.

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 tests in Delhi will be doubled in next 2 days and increased by three times after 6 days: Home Minister Amit Shah.

COVID-19 tests in Delhi will be doubled in next 2 days and increased by three times after 6 days Home Minister Amit Shah....

India should be known as an exporting country: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that India should not be known as an importing country and rather should be known as an exporting nation to the world. Our Government has decided that the import of goods from abroad should be s...

Farmers in Moradabad forced to sell vegetables outside their fields

Unable to bear transportation cost due to impact of coronavirus lockdown, farmers in Suraj Nagar area in Moradabad are selling vegetables on roads near their fields. Jahangir, a vegetable vendor, said, We are buying vegetables directly from...

Talks underway with China at diplomatic, military level: Rajnath Singh

Amid the standoff with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that talks are underway with China at the diplomatic and military level. Talks are underway with China at the diplomatic and military level. China too expressed wis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020