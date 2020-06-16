Two Indian high commission officials in Islamabad were forcibly abducted by Pak agencies, kept in illegal custody for more than 10 hours: MEA.

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -  to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...
... ...
The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...
The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....
Tamil Nadu Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar inspected Valasaravakkam Corporation Zonal Office today and distributed rice and clothes to the employees of Amma Unavagam canteens run by the state government. However, social distancing norms...
After talks between Indian and Chinese military commanders on June 6, the Peoples Liberation Army PLA troops were supposed to move further back in Eastern Ladakhs Galwan Valley near the Patrolling Point 14. While the de-escalation process w...
Hyderabad, Jun 16 PTI Nine child labourers, all hailing from Bihar and employed at a banglemaking unit here were rescued on Tuesday, police said. A police official said a man from Bihar had brought the children six months ago and got them e...
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the U.S. Open tennis tournament will held in late August as part of the states reopening from shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Tennis Association had decided to go forwa...