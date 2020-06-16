No exact numbers but Chinese side also suffered casualties in Ladakh face-off: government sources.

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -  to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...
The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...
The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....
Chinas official media on Tuesday quoted the Chinese military as claiming that it always owned sovereignty over the Galwan Valley region and alleged that provocative attacks launched by the Indian troops resulted in severe clashes and casual...
Bodies of children were among those found in the Libyan town of Tarhouna after eastern-based forces and their local allies withdrew this month, Red Crescent and Tripoli government officials said on Tuesday. The evidence of what rights group...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on Tuesday emphasised the need to strengthen multilateral institutions, including the WHO, and agreed to work together at various international fora on health, social,...
Surinamese President Desi Bouterse, a former military ruler who has dominated the countrys politics in recent decades, lost last months national election, the countrys electoral authority said on Tuesday after three weeks verifying the vote...