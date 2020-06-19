Left Menu
Development News Edition

Our patrolling capacity has increased due to newly built infrastructure, especially along LAC: PM Modi at all-party meet on Ladakh face-off.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 20:57 IST
Our patrolling capacity has increased due to newly built infrastructure, especially along LAC: PM Modi at all-party meet on Ladakh face-off.

Our patrolling capacity has increased due to newly built infrastructure, especially along LAC: PM Modi at all-party meet on Ladakh face-off.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 die 'mysteriously' during COVID-19 positive kin's cremation; magisterial probe ordered

In a freak incident, two men died here under mysterious circumstances during the cremation of their uncle who was a coronavirus patient, prompting authorities to order a probe. According to officials, cousin brothers Vimal Zadoo 42 and Vi...

Cong leader Manish Tewari asks Maha CM to cancel state's MoU with Chinese automaker

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to cancel the states MoU with Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors in view of the death of 20 Indian Army personnel in a violent faceoff with Chinese t...

WHO chief warns virus pandemic 'accelerating'

The head of the World Health Organization said the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating and that more than 150,000 cases were reported yesterday - thehighest single-day number so far. In a media briefing on Friday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu...

West Bengal records 11 COVID-19 fatalities, death toll reaches 529

West Bengal on Friday recorded 11 coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 529, a bulletin released by the state health department said. Of 11 deaths, nine were due to co-morbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said.In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020