Our patrolling capacity has increased due to newly built infrastructure, especially along LAC: PM Modi at all-party meet on Ladakh face-off.

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....
Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...
As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -  to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...
In a freak incident, two men died here under mysterious circumstances during the cremation of their uncle who was a coronavirus patient, prompting authorities to order a probe. According to officials, cousin brothers Vimal Zadoo 42 and Vi...
Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to cancel the states MoU with Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors in view of the death of 20 Indian Army personnel in a violent faceoff with Chinese t...
The head of the World Health Organization said the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating and that more than 150,000 cases were reported yesterday - thehighest single-day number so far. In a media briefing on Friday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu...
West Bengal on Friday recorded 11 coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 529, a bulletin released by the state health department said. Of 11 deaths, nine were due to co-morbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said.In...