I pay homage to soldiers who sacrificed their lives for country: PM on Ladakh stand-off.

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....
Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...
As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -  to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...
... ...
Delhi and its adjoining states such as Haryana and Rajasthan are likely to be battered by rains in the next two hours, predicted the India Meteorological Department IMD on Saturday. Thunderstorm with rain would occurcontinue to occur over a...
Pressing ahead in a pandemic, President Donald Trump looked to reverse a decline in his political fortunes Saturday by returning to the format that has so often energised himself and his loyal supporters a raucous, no-holds-barred rally bef...
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government will oppose the Lt Governors order to scrap home isolation, in DDMA meeting, minutes before the meeting was scheduled to begin at 12 noon on Saturday. He said the order is again...
With 42 persons testing positive for coronavirus, the case count in Madhya Pradeshs Indore district has reached 4,288 on Saturday, a health official said. At least 1,768 swab samples were tested in the district, of which reports of 42 patie...