PM Modi's comment that there was no Chinese presence on Indian side of LAC pertained to situation following bravery of armed forces: PMO.

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....
Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...
As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -  to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...
... ...
Kyrgyzstan has shut down public transport in the capital Bishkek and the routes between all of its provinces until Monday, Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov said on Saturday. The move came as the number of new coronavirus cases in the Central...
Three children were hospitalised after they fell ill due to suspected food poisoning in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, officials said on SaturdayThe siblings, aged between six and 16, were rushed to a hospital on Friday...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday opposed Lt Governor Anil Baijals order for a five-day mandatory institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients, asking why was a separate rule being applied for the city, sources said, as his...
To mark United Nations World Refugee Day, the International Cricket Council has produced a video, highlighting how cricket has the ability to change lives, bring hope and unite people together across the world. The United Nations High Commi...