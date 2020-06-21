Left Menu
Two more militants killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar, total now three: Officials.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-06-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 13:04 IST
How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Chinese researchers launch phase-2 human test for possible coronavirus vaccine

Chinese researchers have started a second phase human trial of a possible coronavirus vaccine, the Institute of Medical Biology at Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences IMBCAMS said on Sunday, in efforts to further assess effectiveness and sa...

V Hanumanth Rao tests positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

Senior Congress Leader and former Pradesh Congress Committee PCC president V Hanumanth Rao has tested positive for COVID-19. Talking to ANI over the phone on Sunday, the 72-year-old senior Congress leader confirmed this.After distributing b...

Uttarakhand's Chamoli district witnesses annular solar eclipse 2020

Solar eclipse was seen in the skies of the Chamoli district here on Sunday. Earlier in the day, the solar eclipse was seen in the skies of Gandhinagar, Kurukshetra, Delhi and Mumbai.The solar eclipse will be visible until 132 PM with maximu...

Another COVID-19 patient dies in Jammu

A 72-year-old COVID-19 patient died here, taking the death toll due to the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 81, officials said on SundayThe patient, who hailed from village Chak Murar in Bishnah tehsil of Jammu, died of COVID-19 a...
