SC says it can't "micro-manage" Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Puri, will leave it to wisdom of state, Centre and temple management.

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....
Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...
As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -  to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...
... ...
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over a media report that 28 COVID-19 patients died within 48 hours of hospitalisation, saying if the Yogi Adityanath dispensation continues with it...
Consumer health and hygiene company Reckitt Benckiser Group on Monday donated 30,000 litres of Lizol and Harpic to North Delhi Municipal Corporation NDMC for disinfection purposes amid rise in COVID-19 cases. The company aims to donate tota...
Direct selling major Amway India remained bullish that its digitally focused strategy will help regain business very close to the pre-Covid level by July and its online share of sales would continue to remain high at 80 -85 per cent. The co...
The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad has suggested that the state government should take the final decision on the Mahakumbh Mela in February 2021, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak...