Pvt sector can also be part of inter-planetary missions of ISRO, says its chief K Sivan.

... ...
European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....
Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...
As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -  to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...
Australian health workers will go door-to-door testing more than 100,000 residents in a coronavirus hot spot in suburban Melbourne that is threatening to undo the nations success in battling the virus. Victoria state on Thursday reported 33...
Civil War epic Gone With the Wind is back on HBO Max, over two weeks after it was pulled from the streaming platform, now accompanying historical context and a disclaimer about the 1939 films controversial depiction of the black people and ...
The worlds largest container shipper, A.P. Moller-Maersk, will team up with industry majors to set up a research center in Denmark with the aim of reducing carbon emissions in the shipping industry.Denmarks Maersk, which aims to be carbon-n...
A 60-year-old migrant labourer who was returning from Punjab where he worked in a brick kiln died near his native village under Naraini police station area here, police said on ThursdayAccording to his kin, Betu and his family were returnin...