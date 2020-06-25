Police opposes Sharjeel Imam's plea, says no infirmity in trial court order extending time to complete probe in the UAPA case.

... ...
European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....
Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...
As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -  to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...
North and South Korea on Thursday marked the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War with largely subdued commemorations amid the coronavirus pandemic, a day after the North abruptly halted a pressure campaign against the South. Sou...
Pakistan on Thursday expressed its disappointment over the US State Departments report which described the country as a safe harbor for regionally-focused terrorist groups. The State Department, in its Congressional-mandated 2019 Country Re...
Wirecard collapsed on Thursday owing creditors almost 4 billion after disclosing a gaping hole in its books in Germanys worst accounting scandal.The implosion of the payments company came a week after auditor EY refused to sign off its 2019...
Africas coronavirus cases have surged to more than 336,000, an increase of nearly 10,000 infections from Wednesday evening. Thats according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The jump is largely due to South Africa ann...