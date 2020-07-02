Defence Ministry approves procurement of 21 MIG-29 fighter jet: Officials.

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment. ...
The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....
We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...
Residents of a Belgian retirement home are able to soothe the pain of social distancing measures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic by embracing their loved ones through a hug curtain. Staff at the Jardins de Picardie nursing home near the Fr...
Puducherry, July 2 PTI District Collector-cum- revenue secretary of Puducherry T Arun will also be Secretary to Health. Arun is an IAS officer of 2013 batch and belonging to AGMUT Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories cadre....
As some Americans prepare to travel for the July 4 holiday weekend, and airlines slowly ramp up service, the U.S. government has not changed rules for air travel during the pandemic, leaving airlines to implement their own measures.Most are...
World Rally Championship WRC organizers canceled Argentinas postponed round on Thursday while announcing the season, halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, would re-start in Estonia in September. It will be the first time Estonia, home of reignin...