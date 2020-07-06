Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSA Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang had frank and in-depth exchange of views on recent developments in border areas: MEA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 15:11 IST
NSA Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang had frank and in-depth exchange of views on recent developments in border areas: MEA.

NSA Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang had frank and in-depth exchange of views on recent developments in border areas: MEA.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks Delhi govt reply on helpline for nurses to complain lack of PPE kits, masks

The Delhi High Court Monday sought the AAP governments reply on suggestions for setting up a helpline for nurses to complain against private hospitals for failing to providing N-95 masks and PPE kits as also considering ex-gratia to those w...

Hong Kong schools should not provide material against new law, government says

Hong Kong schools should not provide reading material that violates a new national security law unless they use it to positively teach students about the issue, the citys Education Bureau said on Monday.The legislation imposed by Beijing ca...

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ended after dropping episode 26 titled Timeline on April 28. The series enthusiasts are ardently waiting for Season 8 as the team is yet to discover the centuries old mystery. Many fans already lost their pa...

Members of Tibetan government-in-exile celebrate Dalai Lama's 85th birthday

A celebratory event on the occasion of the 85th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, was organised here on Monday by the members of Tibetan government-in-exile. Arya, spokesperson of the Tibetan government-in-exile, said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020