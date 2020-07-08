Rationalisation of school curriculum being interpreted differently, move only for 2020-21 academic session: CBSE on syllabus reduction.

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
By Jose Devasia KOCHI, India, July 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The capital of an Indian state that won praise for its early handling of the coronavirus pandemic has enforced a strict lockdown after a surge in cases, with one minister say...
Kannada actor Susheel Gowda has allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Mandya district, police sources said on Wednesday. The exact reason for the 30-year-olds alleged suicide yesterday is still not known, and police are investigat...
A sweet shop selling special mysurpak with 19 herbal ingredients claiming that it would cure coronavirus in just three days was sealed on Wednesday by Food Safety Department officials. The shop owner had put out advertisements through pamph...
The sharp spurt in the number of coronavirus cases in Bengaluru and Hyderabad since relaxations in lockdown curbs last month is causing concern for managers of the two southern cities. In the first seven days of this month alone, Bengaluru ...