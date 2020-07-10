Modi asks Indians to be alert, safe and healthy to combat coronavirus.

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
Hours before gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter near Kanpur on Friday, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Uttar Pradesh government and the police to safeguard his life and ensure that he is not...
115 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan on Friday, the states Health Department said.With this, the total number of cases in Rajasthan stands at 22,678, including 5,043 active cases and 17,140 recoveries.So far, 495 people...
With an effort to ensure larger participation from eminent athletes in the sports coaching courses, the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports NSNIS in Patiala has decided to relax its admission criteria. In a first-time endeavour, 46 e...
The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted about 31 million workers in Vietnam, with 900,000 out of work and nearly 18 million people receiving less income than before, a government agency said on Friday. If sol...