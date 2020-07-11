Two associates of slain gangster Vikas Dubey wanted in Kanpur killing of policemen arrested from Thane in Maharashtra: ATS official.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 15:02 IST
Two associates of slain gangster Vikas Dubey wanted in Kanpur killing of policemen arrested from Thane in Maharashtra: ATS official.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vikas Dubey
- Kanpur
- Thane
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
Kanpur encounter: Main accused Vikas Dubey received call from police station before cops came to arrest
Kartikeya, close aide of gangster Vikas Dubey, was injured in encounter and sent to hospital: UP ADG.
Congress demands judicial probe monitored by sitting Supreme Court judge into entire episode involving gangster Vikas Dubey.
Law has taken its course: MP Home Minister on Vikas Dubey encounter
Hours before Vikas Dubey's encounter, plea in SC claims possibility of his killing by cops