Fourth Lt General-level meeting between Indian and Chinese military scheduled for Tuesday: government sources.

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
An Israeli court has dismissed Amnesty Internationals legal bid to stop NSO Group from exporting surveillance software, saying the rights organization did not prove NSOs technology had been used to spy on its members.Amnesty alleged that go...
Ashok Kumar, a key member of Indias 1975 World Cup-winning hockey team, will be conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award by city football club Mohun Bagan on the occasion of its foundation day in a virtual ceremony in the wake of the C...
The Delhi High Court Monday directed the Centre not to take any coercive action, till July 31, against pesticide and insecticide manufacturers who have not adhered to the new labelling rules for small and ultra small packs. The interim dire...
Senior BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh on Monday blamed the then Congress government at the Centre for levelling false and baseless allegations against him in the Babri mosque demolition case and said he was ...