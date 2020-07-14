SC seeks Centre's response on pleas of Jharkhand government challenging decision to auction coal mines for commercial mining.

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
The liftoff of the United Arab Emirates Mars orbiter was postponed until Friday due to bad weather at the Japanese launch site. The orbiter named Amal, or Hope, is the Arab worlds first interplanetary mission. The launch was scheduled for...
The British government is reportedly poised to backtrack on plans to give Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei a limited role in the UKs new high-speed mobile phone network, a decision with broad implications for relations between the tw...
AirAsia India on Tuesday said it has launched an in-house app called RedSmart, in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services to enhance the operational efficiency of the airline by helping manage aircraft turnaround between flights using ...
The Congress on Tuesday sacked Sachin Pilot from the posts of Rajasthans deputy chief minister and the partys state unit chief. Cracking the whip on the rebel party leader, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Me...