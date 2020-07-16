There is absolutely no change in India's position on Line of Actual Control: MEA on border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
Two main rivals to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, both barred from next months presidential election, said on Thursday they would back the wife of an arrested anti-Lukashenko blogger who is pressing on with her campaign. Hundred...
Eds combines related stories Mumbai, Jul 16 PTITwo people died and at least 15 were injured in two incidents of building collapse in Mumbai on Thursday as rains lashed the city, officials said. While two persons died after a portion of a c...
The Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch has busted an interstate arms racket and arrested 15 persons and seized 42 pistols, an official said on Thursday. The probe began in March, when the police arrested two persons and seized six pistols and 15...
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday warned residents of Goregaon, Mumbai, about the dangers posed by the increased water level in drains in the city due to the heavy rainfall.In a notice, the corporation cautioned the residen...