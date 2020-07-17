While celebrating 75 years of UN, let us pledge to reform global multilateral system, says PM Modi at ECOSOC session.

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
The age-old APMC mandis will continue to play its key role alongside alternative private market channels that will soon come up with the recent government reforms taken in the farm sector, a senior agriculture ministry official said on Frid...
Sumitra Devi Kasdekar, Congress MLA from Nepanagar in Madhya Pradeshs Burhanpur district, resigned from the Assembly on Friday and joined the ruling BJP. It was another jolt to the Congress in the state days after the resignation of Pradyum...
Frances foreign ministry on Friday rebuffed U.S. assertions that a European Union naval mission to enforce a U.N. weapons embargo for Libya was biased and not serious, saying Washington should itself be doing more to stop the flow of weapon...
A renewable energy export policy for Andhra Pradesh was announced by the state government on Friday to facilitate the setting up of 120 GW solar, wind and solar-wind hybrid energy projects. The policy would also promote the establishment of...