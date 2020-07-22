Huge blast near OIL's Baghjan well in Assam where fire is raging since June 9 after gas blowout:officials.

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....
Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...
Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Maoists set fire to machinery engaged for construction of road in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana, police said on WednesdayA group of ultras from bordering Chhattisgarh set on fire a dozer and a road roller at Tippapuram village...
Media bodies on Wednesday condemned the attack on Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi, who succumbed to his injuries during treatment and demanded a judicial probe into it as well as other incidents of assault on scribes in Uttar Prades...
A fresh sero-survey will be conducted in the national capital from August 1-5 and such exercises will be conducted every month to formulate better policies for tackling COVID-19, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday. The decisio...
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged 45 newly-elected members of the House who took oath on Wednesday to uphold rules and procedures while discharging their duties as lawmakers and not fall prey to disruptions.   The 45 members...