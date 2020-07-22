Left Menu
Huge blast near OIL's Baghjan well in Assam where fire is raging since June 9 after gas blowout:officials.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-07-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 15:08 IST
OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Latest News

Maoists set ablaze 2 vehicles used in road construction work in Telangana

Maoists set fire to machinery engaged for construction of road in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana, police said on WednesdayA group of ultras from bordering Chhattisgarh set on fire a dozer and a road roller at Tippapuram village...

Media bodies demand judicial probe into attack on Ghaziabad journalist

Media bodies on Wednesday condemned the attack on Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi, who succumbed to his injuries during treatment and demanded a judicial probe into it as well as other incidents of assault on scribes in Uttar Prades...

Delhi govt plans more monthly sero-surveys, next to be done in August

A fresh sero-survey will be conducted in the national capital from August 1-5 and such exercises will be conducted every month to formulate better policies for tackling COVID-19, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday. The decisio...

45 newly-elected RS members take oath; Naidu urges them to uphold rules

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged 45 newly-elected members of the House who took oath on Wednesday to uphold rules and procedures while discharging their duties as lawmakers and not fall prey to disruptions. &#160; The 45 members...
