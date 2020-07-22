Centre announces Rs 346 crore to tackle Assam floods, also to raise issue with Bhutan: Chief Minister's Office.

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....
Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...
Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
An armed man who took more than a dozen hostages on a long-distance bus in Ukraines western city of Lutsk on Tuesday fulfilled the agreement he had reached with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and released them shortly after Zelenskiy urged U...
Air India has reduced monthly allowances of its employees who have a monthly gross salary of more than Rs 25,000 by up to 50 per cent, according to an internal order of the company. The order, dated July 22, said basic salary and allowances...
Specialty chemicals manufacturing firm Rossari Biotech, which last week concluded its initial public offer IPO, will make its stock market debut on Thursday. The Rs 496-crore IPO of Rossari Biotech was subscribed a whopping 79.37 times. The...
Ferrari announced a restructuring of their Formula One technical department on Wednesday after struggling in the first three races of a season so far dominated by Mercedes.The sports oldest, most glamorous and successful team -- last years ...