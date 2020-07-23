Left Menu
This is no simple matter, these MLAs are elected representatives: SC on Rajasthan Speaker's plea.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 12:01 IST
Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

US labs buckle amid testing surge; world virus cases top 15M

Laboratories across the U.S. are buckling under a surge of coronavirus tests, creating long processing delays that experts say are undercutting the pandemic response. With the U.S. tally of confirmed infections at nearly 4 million Wednesday...

Upbeat Unilever, Daimler earnings support European shares

European shares rose in early trading on Thursday, as investors brushed off simmering U.S.-China tensions and focused on better-than-expected earnings updates from Unilever and Daimler.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3 by 0718 GMT, ...

A Veteran Concert Producer Bringing Industry Expertise in Skilling Underprivileged c

Mr. Zeeshan Siddiqui a well-known name for concert productions of celebrated Indian artists like Salim Sulaiman and Diljit Dosanjh, nonprofit skilling initiative of underprivileged students in production techniques and conducting regular we...

On track for a podium finish in Tokyo Olympics: hockey skippers Manpreet and Rani

Neither of them has particularly good Olympic memories to share, but mens hockey skipper Manpreet Singh and his womens counterpart Rani feel that their teams have learnt enough lessons to ensure that next years Tokyo Games become a historic...
