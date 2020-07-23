Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Maoists killed in encounter with security personnel in Odisha's Kandhamal district: Police.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:42 IST
Two Maoists killed in encounter with security personnel in Odisha's Kandhamal district: Police.

Two Maoists killed in encounter with security personnel in Odisha's Kandhamal district: Police.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

1,257 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 55 deaths

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased to 1,05,829 on Thursday with 1,257 new patients detected, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. The death toll due to the pandemic in Indias financial capital rose to 5,927 with 55 ...

1.16 lakh COVID-19 tests done in Pune in 4 weeks: Authorities

The Pune district administration on Thursday said that it adopted an aggressive approach to curb the spread of COVID-19, as part of which it conducted over 1.16 tests in the city in the last four weeks. Asenior official said that over 27,00...

Calcutta HC to function regularly on restricted scale: Chief Justice

In order to strike a balance between access to justice and precautions to be taken owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered that the court may function regularly on a restricted scale ...

BJP MP General (retd) V K Singh hands over ex-gratia cheque to slain journalist's family

A day after journalist Vikram Joshi succumbed to his bullet wounds, BJP MP General retired V K Singh handed over an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh to the slain mans family in Krishna Nagar Bagu Colony here on Thursday. Ghaziabad District Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020