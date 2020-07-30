Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she will undergo routine tests: Authorities.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 20:10 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she will undergo routine tests: Authorities.
