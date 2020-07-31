Delhi LG rejects AAP govt's decision to allow normal functioning of hotels, weekly markets on trial basis under Unlock 3: Sources.

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...
Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...
The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...
In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...
With 1,195 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, Delhis coronavirus count crossed 1.3 lakh on Friday. A total of 1,206 patients have recovered or have been discharged in the last 24 hours, a Delhi government health bulletin...
A plantation drive, which was carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department in eight districts, entered the Guinness World Records on Friday.The record was for the most species planted simultaneously in 240 locations within an hour, sa...
Issuers of municipal debt securities will have to disclose all borrowings and revenue grants details of the last three years in the offer document, markets regulator Sebi said in a guidance note. The directions came after Sebi received cert...
The government is working with Reserve Bank of India RBI on the industrys need for restructuring of loans to absorb the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. The focus is on restructuring. ...