COVID-19 pandemic likely to be more serious by October-November, holding Bihar polls then will endanger people's lives: LJP to EC.

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...
Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...
The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...
In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...
Dr Anthony Fauci testified says 250,000 people have registered on a National Institutes of Heath website to take part in experimental vaccine trials. The study of the first vaccine involving 30,000 people began this week. The US government ...
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday called upon cured COVID-19 patients to donate plasma for the treatment of those affected by the infection in the state.A tweet from the Raj Bhavan Rajasthan in Hindi said, Honorable Governor Shri K...
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday greeted people on Eid al-Adha and asked them to be content with modest celebrations at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In his message on the eve of the festival, the vice president said Eid al-Adha...
Irish Muslims performed prayers to mark the festival of Eid al-Adha on Friday in Dublins Croke Park Gaelic sports stadium, a site of historic importance for Irish nationalists who always had a deep connection with the once dominant Catholic...