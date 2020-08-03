805 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to 1,38,482; death toll up by 17 to 4,021: Authorities.

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...
Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...
In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...
Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...
The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has, through its COVID-19 Relief Fund, disbursed R61 million to beneficiaries in the creative and sports sectors.Addressing a virtual media briefing on Monday, the Minister of Sport, Arts and Cultur...
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said she is proud to have a brother like Rahul Gandhi from whom she has learnt the value of love, truth and patience. She said this as she greeted countrymen on the occasion of Raks...
Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said he will undergo a few days of home isolation as he met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Friends Im absolutely fine. T...
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Alan Parker, director of Bugsy Malone and Mississippi Burning, dies at 76British filmmaker Alan Parker, director of movies ranging from Bugsy Malone, a gangster comedy featuring ch...