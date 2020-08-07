Six more deaths push Assam's COVID-19 toll to 132; tally climbs to 55,496 with 2,679 new cases: Health Minister. PTI TR SOM SOM

The on-demand, customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...
The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...
Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...
In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...
Unidentified gunmen killed about 20 people in an attack on a cattle market in eastern Burkina Faso on Friday, the government said in a statement.No one claimed responsibility for the attack in the village of Fada NGourma. Reporting By Thiam...
The deadly warehouse blast in Beirut this week devastated Lebanons already faltering healthcare system and U.N. agencies are scrambling to support hundreds of thousands of people, officials said on Friday.The United Nations announced an add...
Praying for those affected by the aircraft accident in Kozhikode, said Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Friday after an Air India Express plane carrying 190 passengers skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode. Kohli t...
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday asked for the spending details of the annual business summit of the West Bengal government from Finance Minister Dr Amit Mitra, days after he asked for the same information from a top-level officer but go...