With 1,101 COVID-19 cases, Gujarat's tally rises to 69,986; 23 deaths take toll to 2,629: Health department.

The on-demand, customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...
The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...
Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...
In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...
Brace yourself for whats expected to be the first U.S. presidential election conducted mostly by mail. Its likely to be a wild ride. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, voting by mail in a contactless and socially distant way seems like a no-bra...
The BJP on Saturday shifted six of its MLAs to Gujarats Porbandar ahead of the Rajasthan assembly session beginning August 14, according to party sources. They left on a chartered flight for BJP-ruled Gujarat from the Jaipur airport.The leg...
The glamorous French Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez is requiring face masks outdoors starting Saturday, threatening to sober the mood in a place renowned for high-end, free-wheeling summer beach parties. More cities and towns, especially in...
Hyderabad, Aug 8 PTI A 40-year-old businessman was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly trying to sell opium after facing financial problems due to the coronavirus lockdown, police said. He was nabbed during a vehicle check near Old Bowe...