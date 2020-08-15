COVID-19 situation has been brought under control in Delhi with efforts of all: CM Kejriwal.

... ...
In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...
To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...
The on-demand, customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 1143 a.m.Telangana continues to see surge in COVID-19 with 1,863 new cases. 1133 a.m.Aatmanirbhar Bharat was the centrepiece of Prime M...
A fire broke out at a godown in southeast Delhis Okhla area on Saturday morning, officials said. The fire department said it received information regarding the blaze around 9 am.Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The godown is locate...
After giving an 8-2 hiding to Barcelona in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, Bayern Munichs manager Hansi Flick said that the side is extremely delighted with the result. Barcelona ended up conceding eight goals in a match for the ...
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the government will develop Ram Van Gaman Path and Ramayan Circuit in the state to boost tourism. He was speaking at the state-level Independence Day function after unfurl...