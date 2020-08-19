SC upholds transfer of Patna FIR to CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput case.

... ...
In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...
To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...
Britain is unlikely to follow France in ordering people to wear face coverings at work because its test and trace scheme shows most people catch COVID-19 in house-to-house transmission, health secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday. We ar...
A year ago this month, the forest around the town of Novo Progresso erupted into flames the first major blazes in the Brazilian Amazons dry season that ultimately saw more than 100,000 fires and spurred global outrage against the governmen...
Preliminary estimates show that viewership for the first night of the Democrats virtual convention was down compared with the opening of Hillary Clintons nominating party four years ago. An estimated 18.7 million people watched coverage bet...
The Supreme Court verdict ordering Central Bureau of Investigation CBI investigation in late Sushant Singh Rajputs death case is a big victory for his family, and the apex court has ruled on all points in our favor, said a lawyer for the la...